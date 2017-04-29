Naomi Comments on How She Almost Missed WrestleMania, Feud With Charlotte

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi spoke with FOX Sports and comments on almost being forced to miss WrestleMania and her feud with Charlotte.

Naomi on how she almost missed WrestleMania: “Yes, it was literally the week before (whether it was a close call). And even then it was still a possibility, ‘I don’t know if you want to risk it or give it more time.’ I fought and fought and fought and begged. Just had to really get them to trust me. ‘Trust me, I know my body. I can go, I can do this.’ And it was literally a week before. I for sure thought I wasn’t going to make it.”

Naomi on suffering an injury after Elimination Chamber: “At that time I honestly was trying everything in my power not to let anybody know happened. But realistically there was no way I could compete and perform. I didn’t know how bad it was. I had an MCL sprain, which I got on the finish. So I was just blown away, I was like ‘there’s no way this is happening, why does stuff like this always happen to me?’ I had to just rehab and take care of myself. I’m very blessed and fortunate to even have come back, and for the injury not to be as bad to where I needed surgery and be out longer.”

On her feud with Charlotte: “Charlotte definitely is one hell of a challenge and a great competitor, and I think mer being against her is only going to bring out the best in me… I’m going to reach my fullest potential being in there, because she is one of the best.”