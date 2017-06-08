Naomi On Returning To Total Divas Season, Pitching Her Gimmick, More

– WWE SmackDown Champion Naomi recently spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports, they sent the following highlights sent to us:

Talk to me about the jitters in pitching the Feel The Glow gimmick. It has to be nerve-racking. Will they go for this? How did that whole pitch process play out?

“It maybe took me about two years. Back in 2014, I had the idea and wanted to do it, but it wasn’t the right time. … I went at it and stayed persistent about it, because a lot of people didn’t think it would work it, didn’t like it, didn’t understand it, didn’t know what it meant. That was the hardest part, just convincing the higher-ups to just let me try it.

“Originally, I didn’t want to use black lights, because I wanted to literally glow in the dark. I didn’t want to have light on me. But it just didn’t work, and that’s when we got the idea of using the black light. … Not only that, but finally getting that far and starting to doubt myself. It was like if this doesn’t work I don’t know what there is for me after that. I put so much time and effort into this working, I never thought: what happens if I go out there and I just bomb?”

I have to ask you about a rumor making the rounds that you and your husband were off filming a new TV show. What’s the story there?

“What?! I can’t say what it is, but I can tell you it’s for Nickelodeon.”

It’s for Nickelodeon so who’s getting slimed?

Oh, man. I can’t speak on it yet, but it’s definitely a fun show, a kid-friendly show. We went out there and filmed it for four days, and it was a lot of fun. You guys will be seeing that in November, I believe.”

I know you can’t give too much away, but was this a one-time thing?

“Yeah. It’s not a reality show or anything like that. I wish I could tell you! I’ve probably already told you too much already! It’s just a one-time thing that we filmed, and we had a blast. It’s actually a kids show. It’s a race like a tournament. You guys will see it later this year.”

You have the next season of ‘Total Divas’ coming up on the horizon. You have to be excited about that.

“Oh, yeah. I just got the info this week. So, I will be back on this season. Thank goodness, because I probably would have blown a gasket if I was off another season. Yes, we are on this season, and we have so much for y’all this season. There are a lot of changes and a lot going on in our lives right now outside of work.”