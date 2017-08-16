Naomi Will Reportedly Keep The SmackDown Live Women’s Title Throughout 2017

It looks like current SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Naomi won’t be losing her title anytime soon.

According to SportsKeeda, Naomi will be the women’s champion of the blue brand for the rest of this year. So that means one of two things: either Carmella will, like Baron Corbin, unsuccessfully cash in at some point, or she’s not going to cash in until the beginning or middle of next year.

Naomi is scheduled to defend the SmackDown Women’s Title against Natayla at this Sunday’s SummerSlam show.