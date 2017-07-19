Naomi’s Role Revealed For Battleground, Backstage Renee Young & AJ Styles Video

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi revealed on Smackdown Live last night that she will enter the ring and personally congratulate the winner of the Fatal Five Way match. The winner will face Naomi for the Title at WWE SummerSlam.
– Check out the following video featuring Corey Graves and Renee Young helping WWE United States Champion AJ Styles plug some of his new gear at WWE Shop:
Stay #Phenomenal this summer. Thanks to @WWEShop…
…and @ReneeYoungWWE
…and (kinda) @WWEGraves pic.twitter.com/eucAeuG43A
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) July 19, 2017