Neville Talks Being ‘Above’ WWE Cruiserweights, What Gives Him Advantages In The Ring, More

– WWE Superstar Neville recently participated in a interview with NOLA.com and discussed and wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

On his match with Kevin Owens in New Orleans last year:

“I’ve had a few matches with Kevin Owens. I can recollect him taking advantage of me somehow underhandedly and me being walked and trampled all over and allowing it to happen. I look back at those matches and kind of see myself as a fool, a little bit too honest.

“That’s all I think about when I think about my past matches. In the future, it’s going to be different, and you’re going to see it clear in front of your eyes.”

On being the ‘King of the Cruiserweights’:

“King of the Cruiserweights is not just something I say. Let me be straight. I am the king. You can see that. It’s undeniable. You watch the show and you can tell, I’m a league above the rest of the cruiserweights. I want that to be known. This isn’t just a label. This is a fact. I am the king.”

On his favorite wrestlers growing up:

“Shawn Michaels was always a favorite of mine. Before that, I idolized Dynamite Kid. Also, Eddie Guerrero. I liked guys who were similar to me in style. You can say I’ve adapted my style after these guys, the smaller guys that I can relate to.”

You’ve wrestled all over the world, how has that helped you in the WWE?

“It just made me the most well-rounded I could be. I’ve got experience from all styles from all continents from all territories. That’s what gives me an advantage in the cruiserweight division. I believe that I am more well-rounded than any of these other cruiserweights. That is indicative of the journey that I took and the path that I chose.”