New #1 Contender for the WWE Intercontinental Title Revealed

Last night’s WWE RAW featured a triple threat match between Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and The Miz. The winner would become the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. During the match Bray Wyatt’s video flashes on the screen. The lights go out. When they come back on, Wyatt pushes Balor off the top rope and hits him with Sister Abigail. The Miz takes advantage of the interference and pins Balor to become the #1 Contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

