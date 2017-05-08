New #1 Contenders To RAW Tag Titles Revealed (Video)

– Cesaro & Sheamus won the Tag Team Turmoil match on tonight’s WWE RAW from London to become new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys.

Check out the following clips from tonight’s match:

