New #1 Contenders To RAW Tag Titles Revealed (Video)

– Cesaro & Sheamus won the Tag Team Turmoil match on tonight’s WWE RAW from London to become new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys.

Check out the following clips from tonight’s match:

The HOPS of @WWECesaro on full display as #TagTeamTurmoil lives up to its name on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/zbksS0wR8A — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 9, 2017