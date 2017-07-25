New Champion Crowned At Tonight’s SmackDown (Photos, Video)

William Baker
– AJ Styles was crowned the new WWE United States Champion after defeating Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho in the Triple Threat main event of tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Richmond, VA.

This is Styles second reign as WWE US Champion, check out photos and videos from tonight’s main event:

William Baker
Staff Writer for ProWrestling.com
