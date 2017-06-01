The New Day’s Return In Slow-Motion, Athlete Wears Sin Cara Mask

– Check out the following newly released slow-motion highlights of The New Day’s return to SmackDown LIVE, where they called out SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.
– Benfica soccer team star Raul Jimenez paid tribute to Sin Cara by sporting one of his masks after scoring the first goal of the team’s Portugese Cup win last weekend.
Check out the photos and video below:
.@Raul_Jimenez9 goool ??!!! Gracias amigo! ?????????? #VivaMexico???? @SLBenfica @WWE @wweespanol @wwe_es pic.twitter.com/031y7Yee0L
— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) May 28, 2017
@Raul_Jimenez9 @SinCaraWWE @SLBenfica #GrandeJimenez pic.twitter.com/bRTIrf4LTX
— Álvaro Gouveia (@alvaro_gouveiaA) May 31, 2017
@Raul_Jimenez9 @SinCaraWWE @SLBenfica #EPluribusUnum pic.twitter.com/FS4KUOrQmx
— Red?? (@CarlosG24094803) May 31, 2017
El mexicano Raúl Jiménez anota un golazo en la final de la Copa Portuguesa y festeja con máscara de luchador. #benficanojamor @SLBenfica | pic.twitter.com/WcOgbrZ5QH
— Carlos Quiñones (@sabio28) May 28, 2017
Cuando eres goleador de día y luchador de noche…
DON RAÚL JIMÉNEZ A LOS @SinCaraWWE ????pic.twitter.com/as78vG3Gox
— Luis Gavi (@Luis_gavi) May 28, 2017