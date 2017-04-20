New Details on Why WWE is pushing Jinder Mahal

There’s a new report of why WWE management feels the need to push Jinder Mahal. Vince McMahon reportedly feels that the company is lacking an anti-American heel since the injury to Rusev. WWE also doesn’t have a native Indian star and Mahal will help the company grow in that market. Management also feel that despite there being complaints from fans with the recent success of Mahal, they can continue to push him as people watch Smackdown for the brand and not specific stars. The brand is also in need of a top heel and WWE wants to hold off on placing Baron Corbin in that spot until later this year.

Related