New Episode Of Legends With JBL Airing Next Week, WWE Network Adds Content

The WWE Network has updated its 24/7 streaming schedule for next week, and there will be new content airing on the streaming service, which can be seen down here:

– Legends With JBL will air 11:06 PM EST on Monday:

“WWE Hall of Famer, Stan Hansen discusses everything from breaking Bruno Sammartino’s neck, to his rivalry with Andre the Giant!”

– 205 Live will air at 10 PM EST on Tuesday:

“The greatest performers from WWE’s Cruiserweight division showcase their unparalleled abilities on 205 Live!”

– A new episode of WWE Talking Smack will air at 10:45 PM EST.

– A new episode of NXT will air on Wednesday. Here is the synopsis for the show:

“After capturing the NXT Championship at TakeOver, Bobby Roode hosts a glorious celebration. Plus, SAnitY, The Revival, and more in action!”

– Elimination Chamber Pre-show will air at 7 PM EST on Sunday.

– Elimination Chamber will air at 8 PM EST.