New episode of Ride Along airing next week, WWE Network adds content

The WWE Network has updated its 24/7 streaming schedule for next week, and there will be new content airing on the streaming service, which can be seen down here:

– Ride Along will air at 11:06 PM EST on Monday:

“High flyers Rich Swann and TJ Perkins hit the road for some high rolling, while Jack Gallagher pushes Brian Kendrick to his breaking point!”

– 205 Live will air at 10 PM EST on Tuesday:

“The greatest performers from WWE’s Cruiserweight division showcase their unparalleled abilities on 205 Live!”

– A new episode of WWE Talking Smack will air at 10:45 PM EST.

– A new episode of NXT will air on Wednesday. Here is the synopsis for the show:

“Tye Dillinger battles Eric Young in a Steel Cage Match!”

– WWE Beyond the Ring will air on Friday at 3:00 PM EST:

“An intimate look at how Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley joined forces to become the most dominant tag team in Sports Entertainment history!”