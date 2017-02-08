New faces, feuds & Rollins update

Foley starts out Raw by introducing the newst RAW superstar, Samoa Joe. Foley is very unaesthetic from the outcome of last week adn Rollins injury. Stephanie seemed annoyed with Foley and was beyond ecstatic that Joe was part of RAW. Joe explains how it took over 17 years to get to the WWE and Triple H was the only one to give him a change, so he took advantage of that opportunity. Joe expresses he is putting the whole locker room on notice that he is a destroyer and will annihilate anyone in his way. They make Joe seem like a powerful monster except the fact that he didn’t come out on his own terms, he didn’t sign contract on his own terms and he came out in a suit. Roman Reigns comes out and interrupts this oh so boring segment with Stephanie and Foley giving each other dirty looks. Roman says why don’t you threaten me, there is a serious stair-down between Joe and Roman. Roman gets in the face and says shut your mouth or I will cave it in. Foley announces they will face each other later tonight but save it for later. Stephanie holding Joe back and Foley holding Roman back. There is a lot of Roman Reigns haters but Roman was the perfect wrestler do come down and threaten Joe.

The first match of the night was Bayley and Nia Jax. This match occurred because of Bayley helping Sasha Banks last night in her match. Bayley got really squashed around and right when Bayley started getting some momentum Charlotte distracts for Nia to get the easy win. I liked Bayley going up against someone different but if you are building her up to WrestleMania you might now want her getting squashed by the locker room.

We had Braun squashing then demanding competition. Foley says you have Roman at fastlane, Braun seemed satisfied.

Akira Tozawa debuts for cruiserweight action on RAW against Drew Gulak. This was really Tozawa’s match and an introduction to the art he can make. We see an insane headbutt to chest and wicked kicks by Tozawa. We end the match with shinning wizard and German suplex. Kendrick comes down to shake his hand. Tozawa and Cedric Alexander are really the top cruiserweights and if used right could be face of division.

Jericho and Kevin Owens have a short segment which is interrupted by Goldberg. Jericho stats out by putting Tom Brady on the list, explains that he is the greatest of all time. This was the funniest part of the night, Jericho is money. Jericho addresses at WrestleMania it should be the biggest match ever and that he wants best friend vs best friend, title vs title. Kevin Owens says he doesn’t know if he could fight his best friend and then we get interrupted by Goldberg. Goldberg says take me on 2 on 1 or leave the ring. This is all to lead that Goldberg wants a title shot at Fastlane. Jericho budges in and says you have it, Owens stairs at Jericho upset. This will be interesting and I’m not against it but if this is all for Owens to lose the title, I do not like that.

Gallows Anderson go up against Shamous and Cesaro for tag team titles. This wasn’t much of a match sadly but it did end in disqualification with Enzo and Cass by ringside.

We get some unfortunate news that Seth Rollins indeed has a torn MCL and his WrestleMania hopes are very doubtful. This is the same knee but the damage is not as bad as it is just he MCL. Many athletes come back from torn MCL’s but a wrestler coming back from this is a whole different story. Even with Rollins out I still feel they can use this as a storyline but not only for Joe, for Roman or Dean. These two men were Seth’s best friend and brother.

We get the new day coming out and promoting maybe some ice cream to go along with there cereal. We then later get the shinning stars and New Day facing off in tag team action. New Day gets the win, this segment and match was interesting and good.

We get Sami Zayne getting a title match against Jericho. I would of preferred this at fastlane. The match is back and forth, wasn’t the best match but it is hard for both of these men to ever have a bad match. Jericho had perfect lionsault. We had Sami with his regular moves, dive, exploder suplex and blue thunderbomb. We got kick in the face by Owens and Jericho got the win, putting the best friend back on the right page again.

Austin Aries interviews Neville and we find out Rich Swann is out with ankle injury. This leads to Fatal 5 way tomorrow for shot at cruisweight title on 205 live. Neville says no one in this division scares him. We get all men walking down, it seems to promote 205 live for tomorrow but this actually created a tag team match with Cedric getting the last laugh and win. Cedric is the most qualified and most interesting superstar but we will see what 205 brings.

To the main event of the night Joe and Roman. Joe blindsides Roman from behind. Joe just demolishing Roman outside the ring for a good amount of time and even when Roman tries to fight back. Roman gets the Samoa drop in on heavy Joe. We see his typical moves the drive by and super punch. This match also got interrupted but by Braun. Braun really squashes Roman and leaves him on the floor in pain. This is all to lead up to fastlane. Braun has been moaning and complaining about not having competition. What does WWE do with this, have Roman lose to another big man or have the guy survive.

Grade: I will give RAW an B+ for this week. There was some matches such as the tag team action that did not need to be added to the three hours of RAW. All together it was very entertaining and stuck with leading up to Fastlane and WrestleMania.

Wrestler of the week: Joe. He has officially made it to the RAW roster and these last two week looking very dominant.