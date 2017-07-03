New Japan Pro Wrestling presents first ever shows in the USA

On July 1st and 2nd 2017, New Japan Pro Wrestling hosted two shows in Long Beach, California as a prelude to the prestigious G1 Climax tournament. These were the first ever shows in the USA hosted independently by the company. Most of the NJPW roster have wrestled on many occasions in the country because of their working relationship with the American promotion Ring of Honor. However, this event was sure to draw new western fans to the company, an important step in the company’s global expansion strategy. Legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross and UFC/NJPW veteran Josh Barnett, hosts of NJPW on AXS, provided the English commentary for the shows.

The high-stakes cards reflected the significance of the event: most of the company’s championships were defended. The company’s biggest star, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchida Okada, put his title on the line against ROH World Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody (formerly WWE’s Cody Rhodes/Stardust). Billy Gunn challenged Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, the company’s second most prestigious title. NJPW also introduced the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. An 8-man single elimination tournament took place over both nights to crown the inaugural champion. This was the main showcase of NJPW’s non-native talent; only two Japanese wrestlers entered the tournament. The rest of the field consisted of top wrestlers from Canada, UK, and the USA.

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s first American shows were a huge success, selling out hours after going on sale, and delivering the goods with two incredible shows. If you’re unsure about whether Japanese pro-wrestling is right for you, now is the perfect time to dip your feet in the water. I strongly recommend checking out these shows. You’ll see some familiar faces, hear a familiar voice and, most importantly, you’ll watch some amazing wrestling. All in-ring styles are on offer, so there’s something for every wrestling fan to enjoy. For more information about NJPW, please visit NJPW1972, the company’s English language website.

Day 1 Summary

The quarter finals of the US Heavyweight Championship tournament took place on the first night. Former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal came into the tournament with injured ribs, but fought well to overcome Hangman Page. England’s Zack Sabre Jr. and Juice Robinson pleased the crowd with an enthralling clash between Sabre’s technical wizardry and Robinson’s straightforward power style. In the end Sabre’s tenacious submission work prevailed when an agonising variation of the Octopus Stretch proved too much for Robinson to withstand. Tomohiro Ishii upset Los Ingobernables de Japón leader and fan favorite Naito in a hard-hitting and competitive match. The last quarter final match saw tournament favorite and Bullet Club leader Kenny Omega, coming off a recent 60-minute draw against Okada, overcome “Unbreakable” Michael Elgin with the One Winged Angel to advance to the semi finals in a fantastic match. The undercard also featured a violent no disqualification fight between heavyweight tag teams War Machine (of ROH fame) and Bullet Club’s Guerrillas of Destiny.

The main event had Kazuchida Okada and Cody going to war for the company’s top prize. Cody is a fresh face in NJPW, coming in to this championship match with a 3-0 record, but it was questionable whether he could compete with the best wrestler in the promotion. Cody proved his doubters wrong by taking Okada to the limit in a dramatic match featuring the blend of intricate grappling sequences, powerful strikes, and dazzling athleticism that defines NJPW’s wrestling at the top level. In the end, Cody couldn’t quite get the job done, becoming the seventh person to fall to the Rainmaker lariat in Okada’s current reign. Okada has proven time and time again that he is the best wrestler in the world, defending his title in classic matches against all comers. His most recent defense is certainly no exception, another strong chapter in Okada’s phenomenal year.

Day 2 Summary

The US Heavyweight Championship tournament closed the show, so the semi finals were contested early to give the finalists as much rest as possible. First up were Kenny Omega and Jay Lethal. Omega wasted no time in viciously attacking Lethal’s injured ribs. Lethal recovered with a stunning comeback, hitting his spectacular finisher The Lethal Injection minutes into the match. Omega escaped by rolling out of the ring, but Lethal kept the offense going with three suicide dives in a row. After some exciting back-and-forth action, Omega proved once again to be too powerful to overcome as he wrapped up the match in trademark fashion with several V-Trigger knee strikes followed by the One Winged Angel. The second semi-final was contested between Zack Sabre Jr. and Tomohiro Ishii. Sabre utilised the strategy that got him this far, using his quickness and technical acumen to target Ishii’s right arm and stretch it to near breaking point. However, Ishii showed why he’s considered the toughest man in the company by enduring Sabre’s nasty holds and hitting his signature vertical drop brainbuster to advance to the finals.

The card was padded out with two championship matches and an 8-man tag team match. The Young Bucks solidified their claim as the best tag team in the world when they successfully retained the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships against longtime rivals Roppongi Vice in what was perhaps the best match out of their many battles. Cody bounced back from his big loss to Okada by pinning Will Ospreay in spectacular fashion in the Bullet Club vs CHAOS 8-man tag. The grizzled veteran Billy Gunn dominated NJPW stalwart Tanahashi for most of their match, but the fighting spirit of Tanahashi was as strong as ever. Tanahashi kicked out of the Fameasser, leaving Gunn stunned and unsure of how to continue. The Intercontinental Champion capitalised on his hesitation, hitting a Sling Blade and the High Fly Flow to retain his title.

NJPW’s excursion into the USA concluded with the tournament finals between Omega and Ishii. The two wrestlers have some recent history: Ishii memorably upset Omega in the first round of March’s NJPW Cup to eliminate him from the tournament. Omega sought redemption, challenging Ishii to a singles match at May’s Wrestling Dontaku, where he succeeded in avenging his defeat. Both matches were excellent, but this thrilling battle in Long Beach was the best of their trilogy, both warriors giving everything they had to become the first IWGP US Champion. After over 30 minutes of nailbiting action, Omega prevailed when he hit the One Winged Angel for the third time in two nights. The event ended with Bullet Club triumphantly celebrating with their leader and first ever IWGP US Heavyweight Champion, Kenny Omega.