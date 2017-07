– WWE has released a new bikini shoot photo gallery this week and it features Maryse, check out the preview below, for the complete gallery follow this link.

@marysemizanin's summer bikini shoot = A-LIST! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 27, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

– WWE Superstar Kane took to Twitter and released the following photo of the small car he’s been driving in as he continues campaigning to be the Mayor of Knoxville County, Tennessee: