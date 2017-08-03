New Match Added To NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III

– WWE officially announced that Aleister Black will battle Hideo Itami at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. As noted, Black was ambushed by Itami in the parking lot on last night’s NXT.
BREAKING: The undefeated @WWEAleister will square off against @HideoItami at #NXTTakeOver: Brooklyn III! https://t.co/CvVbc1mrYF
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 3, 2017
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III takes place during SummerSlam weekend on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn
Check out the updated card below:
* NXT Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode
* NXT Women’s Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka
* NXT Tag Team Title Match
SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain
Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami