New Match Added To NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III

– WWE officially announced that Aleister Black will battle Hideo Itami at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. As noted, Black was ambushed by Itami in the parking lot on last night’s NXT.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III takes place during SummerSlam weekend on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn

Check out the updated card below:

* NXT Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode

* NXT Women’s Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Asuka

* NXT Tag Team Title Match

SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain

Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami