New Match Added To WWE Battleground

– WWE has officially announced Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kannelis for Sunday’s WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View. After Sami accidentally interrupted the love fest between Mike and Maria Kanellis, the power of love retaliated by smashing a vase over Sami’s head, but all business will be settled this Sunday.
Check out the official announcement below:
BREAKING: @SamiZayn & @RealMikeBennett will have their rematch THIS SUNDAY at #WWEBattleground, LIVE on @WWENetwork! https://t.co/K0ePrcUUle
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2017