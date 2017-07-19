New Match Added To WWE Battleground

– WWE has officially announced Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kannelis for Sunday’s WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View. After Sami accidentally interrupted the love fest between Mike and Maria Kanellis, the power of love retaliated by smashing a vase over Sami’s head, but all business will be settled this Sunday.

Check out the official announcement below:

