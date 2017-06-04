New Match Revealed For WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show

– WWE announced a new match for tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff show, it will feature Apollo Crews challenging Kalisto, check out the official announcement below:
BREAKING NEWS: @ApolloCrews will battle @KalistoWWE in the #ExtremeRules #KickOff TONIGHT at 7e/4p on @WWENetwork! https://t.co/CP1B16ixSe pic.twitter.com/JfYAHzX6JK
— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2017
Check out the updated WWE Extreme Rules card:
Fatal 5 Way to Crown #1 Contender to WWE Universal Champion
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns
Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Women’s Title
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Title can changes hands on disqualification
The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose
Submission Match for the WWE Cruiserweight Title
Austin Aries vs. Neville
Steel Cage Match for RAW Tag Team Titles
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys
Sasha Banks and Rich Swann vs. Alicia Fox and Noam Dar
Kickoff Show
Apollo Crews vs. Kalisto