New Match Revealed For WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show

– WWE announced a new match for tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff show, it will feature Apollo Crews challenging Kalisto, check out the official announcement below:

Check out the updated WWE Extreme Rules card:

Fatal 5 Way to Crown #1 Contender to WWE Universal Champion

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Title can changes hands on disqualification

The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose

Submission Match for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Austin Aries vs. Neville

Steel Cage Match for RAW Tag Team Titles

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys

Sasha Banks and Rich Swann vs. Alicia Fox and Noam Dar

Kickoff Show

Apollo Crews vs. Kalisto