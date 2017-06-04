New Match Revealed For WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– WWE announced a new match for tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff show, it will feature Apollo Crews challenging Kalisto, check out the official announcement below:

Check out the updated WWE Extreme Rules card:

Fatal 5 Way to Crown #1 Contender to WWE Universal Champion
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Women’s Title
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Title can changes hands on disqualification
The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose

Submission Match for the WWE Cruiserweight Title
Austin Aries vs. Neville

Steel Cage Match for RAW Tag Team Titles
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys

Sasha Banks and Rich Swann vs. Alicia Fox and Noam Dar

Kickoff Show
Apollo Crews vs. Kalisto

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here