– As seen tonight, it was announced that Enzo Amore will challenge Big Cass at Sunday’s WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view from Dallas.

Check out the updated card below:

* WWE Universal Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar

* RAW Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

* WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

* Ambulance Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass