New Match Revealed For WWE NXT ‘Takeover: Chicago’

– WWE announced that Eric Young vs. Roderick Strong has been officially added to Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event from the Allstate Arena, check out the current card below:

* NXT Title Match

Hideo Itami vs. Bobby Roode

* Ladder Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles

DIY vs. The Authors of Pain

* WWE UK Title Match

Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate

* Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka

* Eric Young vs. Roderick Strong