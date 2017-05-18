New Match Revealed For WWE NXT ‘Takeover: Chicago’

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– WWE announced that Eric Young vs. Roderick Strong has been officially added to Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event from the Allstate Arena, check out the current card below:

* NXT Title Match
Hideo Itami vs. Bobby Roode

* Ladder Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles
DIY vs. The Authors of Pain

* WWE UK Title Match
Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate

* Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title
Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka

* Eric Young vs. Roderick Strong

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here