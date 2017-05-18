New Match Revealed For WWE NXT ‘Takeover: Chicago’

– WWE announced that Eric Young vs. Roderick Strong has been officially added to Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event from the Allstate Arena, check out the current card below:
As per #WWENXT GM @RealKingRegal, @TheEricYoung vs. @RoderickStrong has been made OFFICIAL for #NXTTakeOver: Chicago! @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/XH5dWeNacw
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 18, 2017
* NXT Title Match
Hideo Itami vs. Bobby Roode
* Ladder Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles
DIY vs. The Authors of Pain
* WWE UK Title Match
Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate
* Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title
Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka
* Eric Young vs. Roderick Strong