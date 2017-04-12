New Smackdown Star Lana Felt “Violated” by Boston TSA

WWE’s Lana claims she was sexually assaulted at Boston Logan International Airport this morning by TSA staff. She sent out two tweets, with one stating, “I have never felt so sexually violated by @BostonLogan TSA !!!!”

The Boston Logan Airport reached out to Lana, replying to her tweet apologizing and asking her to report it online.

