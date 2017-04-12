New Smackdown Star Lana Felt “Violated” by Boston TSA

WWE’s Lana claims she was sexually assaulted at Boston Logan International Airport this morning by TSA staff. She sent out two tweets, with one stating, “I have never felt so sexually violated by @BostonLogan TSA !!!!”

The most inappropriate behavior @BostonLogan TSA is doing to me. I have never felt this violated in my entire life — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 12, 2017

The Boston Logan Airport reached out to Lana, replying to her tweet apologizing and asking her to report it online.

@LanaWWE We apologize for the poor treatment. You can report to @AskTSA online here https://t.co/dykmoubdtP — Boston Logan Airport (@BostonLogan) April 12, 2017