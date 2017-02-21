New Title Match Confirmed For WWE Fastlane, Updated Card
– As seen on tonight’s RAW episode, Enzo Amore and Big Cass defeated Sheamus and Cesaro to become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
Enzo and Cass will receive their title shot March 5th at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.
Check out the current card for the event:
WWE Universal Title Match
Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Jack Gallagher vs. Neville
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns