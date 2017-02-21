Headlines New Title Match Confirmed For WWE Fastlane, Updated Card

– As seen on tonight’s RAW episode, Enzo Amore and Big Cass defeated Sheamus and Cesaro to become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Enzo and Cass will receive their title shot March 5th at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Check out the current card for the event:

WWE Universal Title Match
Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Jack Gallagher vs. Neville

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns