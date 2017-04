– Alexa Bliss was victorious on tonight’s WWE RAW to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bayley.

Check out the updated Payback card:

* House of Horrors Match for the WWE Title

Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

* WWE United States Title Match

Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

* RAW Tag Team Title Match

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys

* WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Austin Aries vs. Neville

* RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley

8 Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman