New TNA World Heavyweight Champion Crowned (Video)
– As seen on last night’s Genesis edition, Bobby Lashley defeated Eddie Edwards in a 30-Minute Iron Man Match to become the new World Heavyweight Champion, winning the match 3-2 falls.
Lashley is now a four-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion.
Check out the photo and videos below:
Cat like reflexes into a Boston Knee Party! We see you @TheEddieEdwards#Genesis pic.twitter.com/TaZCKuQnKQ
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2017
MAN DOWN!! @TheEddieEdwards powerbombed onto the ramp by @fightbobby! #Genesis pic.twitter.com/S49VKCAccV
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2017
The look of success! Congratulations to new #WorldChampion @fightbobby! #Genesis #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/6MtqYrJJcg
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2017
Your new 4X #WorldChampion… @fightbobby. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/3HXo64CQlg
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2017