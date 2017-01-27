Headlines New TNA World Heavyweight Champion Crowned (Video)

New TNA World Heavyweight Champion Crowned (Video)

by -

– As seen on last night’s Genesis edition, Bobby Lashley defeated Eddie Edwards in a 30-Minute Iron Man Match to become the new World Heavyweight Champion, winning the match 3-2 falls.

Lashley is now a four-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

Check out the photo and videos below: