New WrestleMania 33 Match Set On Tonight’s RAW

– Kevin Owens vs. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho is now official for WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

The match was made on tonight’s RAW after Jericho helped Bill Goldberg defeat Owens for the WWE Universal Title at Fastlane on Sunday. Owens explained how he turned on Jericho last month because he had been using Jericho to help him keep the Universal Title.

As noted, Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg has also been confirmed WrestleMania 33.

