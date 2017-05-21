New WWE Champion Crowned Tonight At Backlash (Photos, Video)

– Tonight’s shocking finish featured Jinder Mahal defeating Randy Orton to become the new WWE Champion in the main event of tonight’s WWE Backlash event.

This is Jinder’s first run as champion.

Check out photos and videos from tonight:

