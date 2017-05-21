New WWE Champion Crowned Tonight At Backlash (Photos, Video)

– Tonight’s shocking finish featured Jinder Mahal defeating Randy Orton to become the new WWE Champion in the main event of tonight’s WWE Backlash event.
This is Jinder’s first run as champion.
Check out photos and videos from tonight:
With the @SinghBrosWWE in tow, #TheMaharaja @JinderMahal looks to take FULL ADVANTAGE of his #WWETitle opportunity! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/LRnl6krHIe
The #WWEChampion @RandyOrton has the @AllstateArena on his side as he prepares to defend his #WWETitle! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/bShFZNbrG8
Will @RandyOrton's voices help him retain the #WWETitle? He takes on @JinderMahal RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/bStDOLr4VR
The bell hasn't even rung yet!!! @RandyOrton isn't wasting ANY time in this bout! #WWEBacklash @JinderMahal pic.twitter.com/dSMEyamdgc
"LET'S GO JINDER!" The @WWEUniverse in Chicago is making their voices HEARD! #WWEChampionship #WWEBacklash @JinderMahal @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/Xc39Yl6FwV
There's no such thing as wasted motion for @RandyOrton… #WWEBacklash #WWEChampionship @JinderMahal pic.twitter.com/EdFgXcRGJM
.@JinderMahal writhes in pain after going shoulder first into the ring post! #WWEBacklash #WWEChampionship @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/5d3l1bhFiM
This is the LAST place you want to be, @JinderMahal… @RandyOrton #WWEChampionship #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/OuUvBYTeKG
When The Viper STRIKES, you feel it!!!!!! @RandyOrton #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/IjZNtxzr37
It only takes ONE…. #RKO#WWEBacklash #WWEChampionship @RandyOrton @JinderMahal pic.twitter.com/FWfHcOVYzm
DOUBLE the Superstars, DOUBLE the pain! #WWEChampionship @RandyOrton @SinghBrosWWE #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/A0kUhjoBpx
.@SinghBrosWWE are clearly not happy with #TheViper @RandyOrton! #WWEBacklash #WWEChampionship pic.twitter.com/sy9uKDnRC8
THAT'S RIGHT! @JinderMahal is your NEW #WWEChampion!!!! #AndNew #WWEBacklash #WWEChampionship pic.twitter.com/pI2Ol0oGSF
.@JinderMahal has just DEFEATED @RandyOrton for the #WWEChampionship… and the @WWEUniverse is in SHOCK! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/Qh9cyOcOIH
Let it sink in… @JinderMahal celebrates with the @WWEUniverse after becoming the NEW #WWEChampion! #WWEBacklash #WWEChampionship #AndNew pic.twitter.com/SSiUYcdwgU
Welcome to the era of #TheMaharaja…. #WWEBacklash #WWEChampionship @JinderMahal pic.twitter.com/mULXtZNkMF
