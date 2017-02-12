New WWE Champion Crowned Tonight (Video, Photo)

– Bray Wyatt was crowned new WWE Champion after winning tonight’s Elimination Chamber match over former champion John Cena, The Miz, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin and Dean Ambrose.

Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton (2017 Royal Rumble Winner) – now official for WrestleMania 33.

Check out the following photos and videos from the match: