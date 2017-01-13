New WWE U.K. Championship Title Belt Revealed (Video)
– Ahead of this weekend’s two-night, 16-man tournament to crown the company’s first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion, fans were treated to a glimpse of the new WWE title belt.
Featured below is a video released by WWE via their official Twitter page on Thursday afternoon that shows off the new WWE championship belt.
WWE’s two-day tournament for the U.K. Title begins on Saturday, Jan. 14th and concludes on Jan. 15th, airing live on the WWE Network from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, Lancashire, England.
Feast your eyes on the brand new @WWE United Kingdom Championship courtesy of @MichaelCole @McGuinnessNigel & #BluePeter! @WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/S1p8vGhslO
— WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2017