New WWE UK Champion Crowned Tonight (Videos)

– Pete Dunne defeated Tyler Bate to become the new WWE UK Champion at tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.

Dunne becomes the second wrestler to hold WWE UK Championship.

Check out photos and videos from tonight:

