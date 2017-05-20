New WWE UK Champion Crowned Tonight (Videos)

– Pete Dunne defeated Tyler Bate to become the new WWE UK Champion at tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.
Dunne becomes the second wrestler to hold WWE UK Championship.
Check out photos and videos from tonight:
