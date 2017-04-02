Major Title Change At WWE WrestleMania 33 (Photos, Videos)

– As seen tonight, Kevin Owens defeated Chris Jericho to become the new WWE United States Champion at WrestleMania 33 event in Orlando.
This is Kevin Owens’ first run with the United States Title.
Check out photos and videos from tonight’s match below:
