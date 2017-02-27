Newest 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame Inductee Announced

WWE announced the following today:

Beth Phoenix to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017

Beth Phoenix, one of the most dominant female competitors in sports-entertainment, will take her rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame when she is inducted as part of the Class of 2017 during WrestleMania 33 Week. The news was first reported by USA Today.

Phoenix first arrived in WWE in 2006, brutalizing Mickie James and aligning herself with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Unfortunately, a jaw injury forced Phoenix to the sidelines just weeks after her debut. She returned to Monday Night Raw more than a year later, ready to dominate the competition. Possessing great beauty and power, Phoenix dubbed herself “The Glamazon” and went right to work.

Within months of her return to WWE, Phoenix captured the Women’s Championship and dominated the division for months, muscling around the competition with ease before planting opponents face-first into the canvas with her patented Glam Slam. She also was part of an unlikely, yet infamous power couple with Santino Marella. The duo, dubbed “Glamarella,” found great success, often in spite of the wacky antics of The Milan Miracle. In fact, it was Phoenix who won herself a second Women’s Championship and Marella the Intercontinental Title in a Winner Take All Tag Team Match at SummerSlam 2008.

Phoenix went on to capture the Women’s Championship once more, as well as the Divas Championship before stepping away from the ring in 2012. On top of her championship glory, The Glamazon was a pioneer, truly showing what women could do inside the squared circle. Phoenix was the second woman ever to enter the Royal Rumble Match, eliminating the towering Great Khali in the 2010 edition of the 30-Superstar, over-the-top-rope melee. She wasn’t afraid to throw down in a hardcore match and even took part in the first ever Tables Match to feature women at WWE TLC 2010.

And now, Beth Phoenix is blazing a trail toward sports-entertainment immortality, as she enters the WWE Hall of Fame.