News on Booker T’s WWE Commentary Future; David Otunga Status

Brad Gilmore revealed that his podcast co-host Booker T will join the RAW commentary team for the remainder of the summer. Booker T was initially scheduled to only handle commentary duties while David Otunga was away filming a movie. Otunga will make his WWE return on the Extreme Rules Kickoff panel with Renee Young and Peter Rosenberg.

