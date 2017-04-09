News On Kurt Angle Possibly Wrestling In WWE, Christy Olson Makes Her NXT Live Event Debut

– Ever since WWE announced that Kurt Angle would be inducted into the Hall of Fame class this year, fans started speculating whether the company would book Angle in a match. Now that Angle has become the new RAW GM, expectations are higher, and fans want to see him wrestle one more match. Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that Angle will wrestle again in the WWE if he can pass their physical.

– Nikki Bella appeared on ABC’s The Chew this week. You can check out a video of her appearance below.

– Christy Olson, who is a former broadcaster for AfterbuzzTV, made her NXT live event debut on Friday night in Fort Pierce, Florida going under the name Christy St. Cloud and served as the hostess for the evening. She is going under the name Christy St. Cloud. Olson previously served as the ring announcer for West Coast Wrestling Connection in the Pacific Northwest of California and has appeared on Paragon Pro Wrestling as a backstage interviewer as well.