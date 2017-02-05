News On A Potential Replacement For Seth Rollins At WrestleMania

WrestleMania is a little less than two months away so they will have plenty of time to work out an alternate plan for Triple H if Seth Rollins is not able to recover in time from his knee injury. As noted a few days ago, the belief is that Rollins has a torn MCL and the injury may not be as bad as people had feared. The early word is that he would be out between 6-8 weeks which could mean that he could still make it back in time for WrestleMania. I’m sure Rollins believes he can make it back in time but it all depends on whether WWE doctors clear him.

WWE has batted around some ideas just in case they have to change course. One of the names that has come up in recent days is Shane McMahon. McMahon vs. Triple H would be a money feud especially if they play off their real-life issues. Triple H and Shane McMahon have not been seen together on camera since McMahon made his return to the company last February.

McMahon has been rumored as AJ Styles’ opponent for Mania. If McMahon is being moved into the feud with Triple H then they would have to come up with a different opponent for Styles. May I suggest Samoa Joe vs. Styles at Mania? Just a thought.

We should know more on Rollins’ status on Monday.