According to Pro Football Talk, New England Patriots Tight End, Rob Gronkowski, received permission from the team to make an appearance at last night’s WWE WrestleMania 33.

Gronkowski made a surprise appearance and participated in the Andre The Giant battle royal. He was confronted by Jinder Mahal, as he took his WrestleMania cup and toss the water from it at the Patriots star. Gronkowski responded by stepping over the barrier and entering the ring and tackling Mahal.