News on Why Vince Chose Superstar Shakeup Over WWE Draft

There has been some confusion whether the Superstar Shakeup was this year’s WWE draft. It is being said that Vince McMahon has decided to use the term “Superstar Shakeup” after banning the term” draft.” He has done this in the past with words like “belt” and “shot” being banned from TV. The most recent instance was with McMahon preventing the announcer team from using the WrestleMania 33 venue’s official name, the Camping World Stadium. The team was to refer to the site as the old stadium name, the Citrus Bowl.

