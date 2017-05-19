Who should be the next NXT call-up?

NXT is arguably in its worst state since its inception back in 2012. It’s pretty much just pre-established stars with no appealing stories or development. Yet we still want to see most of them on the main roster but objectively, who should be next?

Let’s begin with the obvious one.

There have been rumors of Asuka losing her Women’s title since her fatal four way match with Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. Wrestling fans are just eager to see in which brand Asuka ends up. So in my opinion, Asuka should be debuting around the show post-Summerslam and she should definitely be on Raw.

Speaking of which, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have a really good dynamic and both are decent in the ring. I don’t think they should be coming up just now but they must be in discussion about it. Give them around 9 months to a year and both will be debuting on Smackdown.

One of my favorite wrestlers, period.

Andrade “Cien” Almas debuted in NXT wearing suspenders and a stupid hat as an uninteresting babyface. Now he has developed into a cocky mexican icon heel which really works for him and he has the in ring ability to make it work. So with a handful of internet rumors backing me up, Almas is on his way to the main roster fairly soon.

For a couple of weeks now, there have been heavy rumors that WWE officials are super high on brand new NXT superstar Aleister Black(Tommy End). He’s been working a few house shows lately and even if I don’t personally believe he’s debuting soon, he will be a great addition to any brand when he eventually comes up. I’m predicting he’ll be debuting between Summerslam and the Rumble, around November or so.

Leaving the best for last. Tomorrow night the Authors of Pain defend their NXT Tag Titles against #DIY. So my prediction, which I believe could very well happen, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will lose their rematch and three days later they will show up on Smackdown Live. So my prediction is, #DIY is next to leave NXT and join a main brand.

What do you think? Who did I miss? Liv Morgan? Hideo Itami? Nikki Cross? Maybe even Bobby Roode? Let me know!