NGW Holding Huge Event In TN This Sunday May 21st

NGW or Next Generation Wrestling is one Indy promotion you may be unfamiliar with up until now. I promise you that you will be hearing more about them in the near future. 7 days from now they will host their biggest show to date.

On the card are 8 huge matches and the main event is a rematch from October 16, 2016 featuring Cody Rhodes and Lucha Underground star Matt Cross. These two blew the roof off a crowded venue the last time and this Sunday Round 2 is as it is being billed looks to do much the same.

Cody is one of several big names on the card. Crimson will be on the card against Shawn Hoodrich in a rematch as well. Abyss will be there and will be in action against Shawn Shultz and we will even see Joey Ryan in action!

Menace will be taking on New Japan star Michael Elgin in his debut match for NGW. Elgin is a special wrestler with a great amount of talent and I am excited to see him perform this Sunday.

If you are a huge wrestling fan such as myself and are anywhere near Newport, TN right outside the Great Smoky Mountains, get over to the Newport National Guard Armory this Sunday, May 21st! You will not be disappointed! Doors will open at 6:30PM. I will follow up with results for you next week.