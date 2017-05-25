Nigel McGuiness Talks UK Talent, Commentating RAW Or SmackDown, More

– Tom Feaheny recently interviewed NXT commentator Nigel Guinness, check out the highlights below:

Working with WWE:

“It was just something that happened. One day I was told you can do it, I wasn’t so sure but when I was given the chance, I’m now just grateful. I knew when I retired I may be given those chances, to do different things and I am glad that is what has happened.”

UK talent given the opportunity succeed:

“Some of these guys, like Pete Dunne has been there and done it already, this isn’t their first rodeo. We are seeing them rewarded, I couldn’t be prouder of them. I’ve been there going to small venues, wondering if it will pay off, I’m so glad to see it has worked for them all.”

On commentating Raw or Smackdown in the future:

“I’d be open to anything. In WWE you are given chances, if you respond well, you are given more opportunities. I will just keep doing my thing and see what happens.”