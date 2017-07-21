Nikki Bella Comments on Her In-Ring Future With WWE

During the San Diego Comic Con, Nikki Bella was asked about her in-ring future with WWE, and if she’ll be returning to the ring anytime soon.

“I’m just kind of doing reality thing and waiting for my neck to heal. Because I see two girls on my right [Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch], and two girls on my left [Sasha Banks and Bayley] and I see my tag partner right here [Brie Bella] and I’m like, well shoot, I want to get back, so… I’m just kind of hoping my neck heals and I hope it heals quick.

“We found out it’s not fully fused and I kind of have a herniation above where I had surgery but I think with time could heal hopefully, so I’m trying to do whatever I can.

“We’re gonna start the training, I’m hoping 2018 I can be back in the ring.”