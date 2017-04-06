Nikki Bella Comments On WWE Keeping Their Relationship Off WWE TV

– WWE Superstar Nikki Bella recently participated in a interview with FOX Sports’ Wrestling Compadres podcast and spoke about a wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

On recent parodies of her from The Miz/Maryse and Tyler Breeze:



“I mean, I’m not going to lie. I laughed. You know what I realized, too? I’m very easy to impersonate. From the look, to the personality, I’m like, wow.

“When I walk in the halls, I’m just like, ‘Oh, there’s me, and then there’s me.’ And then Tyler Breeze’s body’s actually real hot and tight, so he would turn a corner and I would be just like, ‘Oh [expletive], Brie?! And I have so much respect for him. One, he’s an incredible wrestler. Him and Fandango, they’re so fun. I want them to have so much more, but what they do with what they get, I think is incredible. And then Tyler, just how, dressing like me and everything he did, you know, I got to spear him, and give him my finisher.”

On WWE not allowing their relationship to be public on WWE TV:

“What they realized is that when John was in relationships on-screen, it didn’t do as well when he was just himself. So the fan base didn’t take him in like how that was.

“So after the last on-screen, they were like, no girls with this guy. And I think with a lot of those guys — like, I don’t think you’ll ever see a girl with Roman (Reigns). There’s just certain people that it’s just, not that it takes away the ‘Superman’ feel of them, but a little bit.”