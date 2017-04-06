Nikki Bella On Never Being A Full-Time Wrestler Again, Her Engagement To John Cena

– WWE Superstar Nikki Bella recently participated in an interview with E! News about a wide variety of topics including ongoing issues with her neck, check out the highlights below:



On her current wrestling status:



“Recently I had to get MRIs and CT scans and we realized that I have a slight herniation above where I had surgery, which isn’t good, which means I have to take time off and I have to heal. And hopefully when that heals, if it does, I can get back in the ring,” Nikki said.

“I knew that from that moment that when I make a comeback it that I’d never be a full-time wrestler. And when I came back to the WWE, the WWE knew that.”

On her recent engagement to John Cena at WrestleMania 33:

“That’s why it meant so much to me being proposed to in that ring,” Nikki said. “That’s John and I’s home. It’s where we’ve met. It’s where we’ve grown up. It’s our life, and that’s our family there. So I just hope that I can one day make it back into that ring.”