Nikki Bella On Her Recent Neck Surgery, Getting Back To Wrestling Again,...

Nikki Bella On Her Recent Neck Surgery, Getting Back To Wrestling Again, More

– WWE Superstar Nikki Bella tells “Smashing Glass Ceilings: The Women of WWE” director and host of the ‘Gorilla Position’ podcast James Delow about her career-shortening neck surgery, check out the highlights below:

On trying to avoid neck surgery:

“When your legs and feet start to go numb, you just started to realize, like, ‘Okay, somethings happening.’ I was out for so long because we were trying so much to avoid surgery, even though every surgeon was like ‘You can’t avoid this, nothing is going to fix this,’ but I still had hope like ‘No, I’ll do this or I’ll do that, this all should help,’ but none of it did.

On potentially never wrestling again:

“With this surgery, the craziest thing was finding out, ‘Oh, by the way, you can never wrestle again, this is it for you,’ and I was like, ‘I’m just not going to accept that.'”

On getting back to wrestling:

“I was so grateful to be back in the ring, every time I step foot in that ring it’s honestly a blessing. I think that’s why I have a permanent smile on my face now. Whoever would have thought I’d make a good babyface, but it’s just because every time I walk out, I’m like ‘Yay! I could actually do this.”