Nikki Bella Questions Her WWE Future, Full List Of Fozzy Tour Dates

– The Fozzy website listed the following tour dates for Chris Jericho’s band this summer:
May 5 – Lunatic Luau – Virginia Beach, VA – Tickets
May 6 – The Revival – Canton, GA – Tickets – VIP Package
May 7 – Carolina Rebellion – Charlotte, NC – Tickets
May 9 – The Concourse at The International – Knoxville, TN – Tickets – VIP Package
May 10 – Louisville, KY – Trixie’s Entertainment Complex – Tickets – VIP Package
May 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave – Tickets – VIP Package
May 12 – Green Bay Distillery – Ashwaubenon, WI – Tickets – VIP Package
May 13 – KGRR Spring Bash – Dubuque, IA – Tickets – VIP Package
May 14 – Northern Invasion – Somerset, WI – Tickets
May 16 – Diesel Club Lounge – Pittsburgh, PA – Tickets – VIP Package
May 17 – Chameleon Club – Lancaster, PA – Tickets – VIP Package
May 18 – 89 North Music Venue – Patchogue, NY –Tickets – VIP Package
May 19 – House of Independents – Asbury Park, NJ – Tickets – VIP Package
May 20 – Blue Fox Billiards – Winchester, VA – Tickets – VIP Package
May 21 – Mainstage – Morgantown, WV – Tickets – VIP Package
May 23 – The Machine Shop – Flint, MI – Tickets – VIP Package
May 24 – The Forge – Joliet, IL – Tickets – VIP Package
May 25 – St. Louis, MO – Fubar – Tickets – VIP Package
May 26 – Rocklahoma – Pryor, OK – Tickets
May 27 – River City Rockfest – San Antonio, TX – Tickets
May 28 – Starplex Pavilion – Dallas, TX – Tickets
June 11 – Download – Donington, UK – Tickets
June 13 – The Craufurd Arms – Milton Keynes, UK – Tickets – VIP Package
June 24 – Pain in the Grass – Seattle – Tickets
