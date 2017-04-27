Nikki Bella Questions Her WWE Future, Full List Of Fozzy Tour Dates

– The Fozzy website listed the following tour dates for Chris Jericho’s band this summer:

May 5 – Lunatic Luau – Virginia Beach, VA – Tickets

May 6 – The Revival – Canton, GA – Tickets – VIP Package

May 7 – Carolina Rebellion – Charlotte, NC – Tickets

May 9 – The Concourse at The International – Knoxville, TN – Tickets – VIP Package

May 10 – Louisville, KY – Trixie’s Entertainment Complex – Tickets – VIP Package

May 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave – Tickets – VIP Package

May 12 – Green Bay Distillery – Ashwaubenon, WI – Tickets – VIP Package

May 13 – KGRR Spring Bash – Dubuque, IA – Tickets – VIP Package

May 14 – Northern Invasion – Somerset, WI – Tickets

May 16 – Diesel Club Lounge – Pittsburgh, PA – Tickets – VIP Package

May 17 – Chameleon Club – Lancaster, PA – Tickets – VIP Package

May 18 – 89 North Music Venue – Patchogue, NY –Tickets – VIP Package

May 19 – House of Independents – Asbury Park, NJ – Tickets – VIP Package

May 20 – Blue Fox Billiards – Winchester, VA – Tickets – VIP Package

May 21 – Mainstage – Morgantown, WV – Tickets – VIP Package

May 23 – The Machine Shop – Flint, MI – Tickets – VIP Package

May 24 – The Forge – Joliet, IL – Tickets – VIP Package

May 25 – St. Louis, MO – Fubar – Tickets – VIP Package

May 26 – Rocklahoma – Pryor, OK – Tickets

May 27 – River City Rockfest – San Antonio, TX – Tickets

May 28 – Starplex Pavilion – Dallas, TX – Tickets

June 11 – Download – Donington, UK – Tickets

June 13 – The Craufurd Arms – Milton Keynes, UK – Tickets – VIP Package

June 24 – Pain in the Grass – Seattle – Tickets

– Check out the following preview for next week’s Total Divas featuring Nikki Bella questioning her WWE future.