Nikki Bella Rips Fake Website Report, Calls Out Facebook

– Nikki Bella took to Twitter to call out at a “fake news” report regarding her being released by WWE for endorsing a product that helped her lose weight.
She posted the following on Twitter:
Articles like this that make me sick! Um hey weight loss company u get sued 4 lying! Never have taken your product! https://t.co/uiI8YRGHxq
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 22, 2017
Hey @facebook start double checking your sponsored advertisements because you are posting false ones! N
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 22, 2017