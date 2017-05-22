Nikki Bella Rips Fake Website Report, Calls Out Facebook

– Nikki Bella took to Twitter to call out at a “fake news” report regarding her being released by WWE for endorsing a product that helped her lose weight.

She posted the following on Twitter:

Articles like this that make me sick! Um hey weight loss company u get sued 4 lying! Never have taken your product! https://t.co/uiI8YRGHxq — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 22, 2017