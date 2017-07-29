Nikki Bella Wants Title Match At SummerSlam, Ric Flair On His ESPN Interview

– Ric Flair was on The Roman Show and spoke about his upcoming ESPN 30-for-30, Nature Boy. The episode will air Tuesday, November 7 at 10pm ET on ESPN. Flair said:

“I think they are going to see a whole different side of wrestling. They’ll see the commitment I made to wrestling and some of the mistakes I made for my family. I used to wrestle 365 days a year, twice on Saturday and twice on Sunday. I don’t think people know that- for twenty years. I think I’ll be a folk hero with men but all women will despise me.”

– Check out the following video featuring Nikki Bella giving fans a look at her resort room as they film some footage for Total Divas in Cabo. Nikki says Alexa Bliss is her roommate for the trip and would like to wrestle her for the title:

“Gosh, I would just love to go against her [Alexa Bliss] at SummerSlam. Actually, I’m so excited for her and Bayley, it gonna be incredible, but that’s a dream, one day, to go against Alexa Bliss for the title.”