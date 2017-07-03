NJPW Star Asks CM Punk To Join The Bullet Club

CM Punk hasn’t done anything wrestling-related since he left WWE in January of 2014, but if Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks has his way, that’ll change in the near future.

Jackson recently tweeted out a photo of the Bullet Club faction, where he at mentioned CM Punk, and judging from the post, it looks like he’s asking the ex-WWE superstar to be a part of the NJPW faction. You can check out the tweet below.

CM Punk is still under contract to the UFC, so if he does anything wrestling-related, it’ll have to be approved by them. The company has allowed guys like Josh Barnett and “Filthy” Tom Lawlor to do wrestling-related stuff, so they’d probably allow Punk to do the same if he expressed an interest in doing so.

Since leaving wrestling, Punk has said that he’s not planning on returning to WWE, but he never said anything about not wrestling again. In fact, during his famous interview with Colt Cabana, he expressed his interest in working with the Young Bucks in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG), so he’s clearly a big fan of the team.

New Japan Pro Wrestling is trying to expand into the United States, so signing Punk would definitely help them do just that. Furthermore, Daniel Bryan has pretty much said that he wants to wrestle again when his WWE contract expires next year, so there’s a chance, albeit a small one, that we’ll see both CM Punk and Bryan Danielson in New Japan by the end of next year.