Dave Meltzer is reporting that NJPW star Katsuyori Shibata emergency surgery from this past weekend may be a “storyline to put over the brutality of the match.” Shibata was said to have been taken to the hospital following his match with Kazuchika Okada at Sakura Genesis. He was later diagnosed with subdural hematoma and surgery was conducted as part of his treatment according to statement released by NJPW.

Related