– Check out the following results for WWE NXT results from Venice, Florida.

* Adrian Jaoude defeated Cezar Bononi.

* Mary Kate, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose defeated Liv Morgan, Kimberly Frankele and Sarah Logan.

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Sawyer Fulton.

* Oney Lorcan defeated Tino Sabbatelli.

* The Street Prophets defeated The Ealy Brothers.

* Lacey Evans defeated Bianca Blair.

* Roderick Strong defeated The Velveteen Dream.