NXT Star Pulled From Tonight’s ‘Takeover: Orlando’ Event

– As noted, NXT started an angle at WrestleMania 33 Axxess by having SAnitY attack No Way Jose before tonight’s eight-person match at the “Takeover: Orlando” event.

It was announced earlier that Jose has not been cleared to wrestle.

NXT General Manager William Regal is allowing Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong and Ruby Riot time to find a partner or go against SAnitY in a 3-on-4 handicap match.

Check out the video from Axxess: